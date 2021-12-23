SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,454,767 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 6,738.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 414,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 608,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,644,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 177,673 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,128,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,216,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 46,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.