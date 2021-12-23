SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 124.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 2,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.63.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MIDD stock opened at $191.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $196.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.28.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

