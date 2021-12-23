SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $6.64 Million Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 301,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.