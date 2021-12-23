Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 54.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 163,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

