Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,464,000 after buying an additional 699,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,738,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,493,000 after buying an additional 72,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.11.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.2086 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

