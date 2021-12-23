Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.