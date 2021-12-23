Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.35. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

LWSCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.46.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.