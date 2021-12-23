Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.