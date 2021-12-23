Sierra Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

SHY opened at $85.54 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

