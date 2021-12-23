Sierra Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $14,475,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $14,504,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $11,415,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $10,141,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $9,670,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GXII opened at $9.67 on Thursday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

