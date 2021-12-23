Sierra Capital LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of CG stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.