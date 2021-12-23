Sierra Capital LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 109,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

PZT stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

