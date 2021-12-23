Sierra Capital LLC Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

IPAY stock opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

