Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fastenal by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,296,000 after buying an additional 1,230,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of FAST opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.