Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.03 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

Shares of AEP opened at $86.62 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

