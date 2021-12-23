Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $22.42.

