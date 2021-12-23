Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $83.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $64.60 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

