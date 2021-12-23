Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,549 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,445,000 after acquiring an additional 721,534 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $75.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.