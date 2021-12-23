Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys Shares of 4,946 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,909,000.

VOO opened at $429.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $424.29 and its 200-day moving average is $409.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $335.37 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

