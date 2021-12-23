Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $5.62 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $276.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.35 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

