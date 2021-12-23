Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $9.79 Million in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 194,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,791,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 528,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 252,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17.

