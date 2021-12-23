Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $82.79 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

