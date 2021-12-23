Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,214,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,187 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $113.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $113.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

