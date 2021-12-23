Signaturefd LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TLK opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

