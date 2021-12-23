Signaturefd LLC Has $275,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $243.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.65 and its 200-day moving average is $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

