Signaturefd LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $50,930,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $39,475,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

