Signaturefd LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

NYSE DLR opened at $171.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $174.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

