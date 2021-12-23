Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partners Value Investments LP grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after acquiring an additional 789,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

BAM opened at $58.79 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

