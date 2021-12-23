Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.85.

SLAB stock opened at $201.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average of $162.42.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

