Silver Lake Advisory LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $2,191,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $175.64 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

