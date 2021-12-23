Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up to $16.45

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.45, but opened at $17.37. Similarweb shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.17.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,231,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

