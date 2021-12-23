Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.46 and last traded at $100.95. 1,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $3.5795 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $2.68.

About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

