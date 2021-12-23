Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.46 and last traded at $100.95. 1,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.26.
About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)
Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.