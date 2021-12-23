Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ BLCN opened at $42.84 on Thursday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.