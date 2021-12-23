Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

