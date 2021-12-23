SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE opened at $226.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,534. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

