Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) vs. Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Vivid Seats’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 10.43 -$423.38 million $0.49 88.29 Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Six Flags Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Six Flags Entertainment and Vivid Seats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 1 9 0 2.90 Vivid Seats 0 2 4 0 2.67

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.83%. Vivid Seats has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.65%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment 3.58% -4.06% 1.62% Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Vivid Seats on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

