Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises approximately 10.9% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.29% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $36,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $3,256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 59.6% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

