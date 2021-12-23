Skylands Capital LLC Buys 23,800 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Fathom were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fathom by 52.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $3,618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $139,838.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,752 shares of company stock worth $9,143,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

