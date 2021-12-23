Skylands Capital LLC Has $24.55 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises 3.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.21% of FMC worth $24,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 15.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in FMC by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.25. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

