Skylands Capital LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 32.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7,482.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $911.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $925.24 and its 200 day moving average is $900.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

