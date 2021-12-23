Skylands Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.65% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 77,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $29,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,713 shares of company stock valued at $141,195 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.37. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

