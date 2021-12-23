SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $14.81. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 726 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. The business had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.25 million. Equities analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $528,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,432 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $7,966,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $8,517,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

