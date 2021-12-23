SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded by TheStreet

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Senior Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. SLR Senior Investment has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $221.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.34.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the second quarter worth $159,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 7.1% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

