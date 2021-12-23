Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after purchasing an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,839,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $483,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,284 shares of company stock worth $6,197,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.