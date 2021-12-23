Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 1.10% of Smith-Midland worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith-Midland by 162.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Smith-Midland by 441.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 71,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Smith-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smith-Midland by 95.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smith-Midland stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Smith-Midland Co. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith-Midland from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

