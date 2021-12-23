SnowSwap Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $5.20 or 0.00010660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $14,282.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.62 or 0.08077180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,816.74 or 1.00060864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007106 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.