SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of SOFI opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $178,173,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

