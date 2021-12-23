SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $284.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.77, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.75.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.