Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Trading Up 0.4%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.70 and last traded at $112.70. Approximately 275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average is $129.28.

Solvay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.