Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) will post $8.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonendo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the highest is $9.06 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year sales of $32.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $32.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.35 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $40.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonendo.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Sonendo stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 236,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,255. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

